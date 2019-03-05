You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay Pacific says in talks to buy stake in HK Express Airways

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 8:26 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it is in "active discussions" about an acquisition involving Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd, although an agreement has yet to be reached.

The airline said it made the statement in response to media reports suggesting Cathay Pacific may be in talks to acquire shares in Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd and Hong Kong Airlines Ltd from cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd. 

Cathay Pacific said it would issue an additional statement when appropriate.

Embattled HNA Group is more than a year into the process of unwinding a US$50 billion acquisition spree that at its peak netted the company stakes in banks, fund managers, hotels, property and airlines, among other assets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Faced with soaring debt and government scrutiny of aggressive deal-making, HNA has pushed ahead with asset sales that have included real estate and stakes in hotel groups, and discussions on key overseas units such as Ingram Micro and its luxury US$300 million-plus corporate "Dream Jet".

News of Cathay's interest in HK Express comes just weeks after Hong Kong's flagship carrier projected its annual profit at more than double analyst estimates, sending its shares surging nearly 9 per cent.

Shares of Cathay Pacific have risen 17 per cent so far this year, compared with an 8 per cent fall in 2018.

In August, HNA announced a management reshuffle to calm worries about leadership at the comglomerate after the sudden death of its co-chairman, Wang Jian, during a business trip.

Reuters

Transport

Pulling federal high-speed rail funds would be 'disastrous': California

Stricter emissions limits jolt Europe's auto industry

China car dealers slash prices and give cheap loans amid worst slump

PSA head says Europe's CO2 cuts will threaten jobs

Elon Musk touts March 14 Model Y event as demand questions linger

Jaguar's Indian revival stymied by China slowdown, quality problems

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening