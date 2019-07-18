You are here
Cathay Pacific sees pressure on yields due to intense competition
[BENGALURU] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it expected yields, a proxy for airfares, to be under pressure in the coming months as performance in North America and Europe lags expectations due to intense competition.
Long-haul destinations have performed below expectations, especially on the yield front, the airline said in a statement.
Cathay said last month that its yields had come under "tremendous pressure" due to declining travel demand, especially to and from long-haul destinations.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continued to be a bane for the airline's cargo business, with freight volumes declining 9.1 per cent in June from a year earlier and nearly 6 per cent in the first six months of the year.
The cargo business is unlikely to see a rebound in volumes in the coming months, Cathay Pacific director, commercial and cargo, Ronald Lam said.
Global airlines in June slashed a widely-watched annual industry profit forecast by 21 per cent as an expanding trade war and higher oil prices compound worries about an overdue industry slowdown.
REUTERS