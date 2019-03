Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced on Wednesday it will buy budget airline HK Express for HK$4.93 billion (S$850 million).

The purchase comes as the airline moves to counter competition from an increasing number of budget carriers in the region.

AFP