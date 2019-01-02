You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay sells US$16,000 premium seats for US$675 in ticketing blunder

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 12:22 PM

SL_CP_020119_43.jpg
Cathay Pacific Airways, Asia's biggest international carrier, sold business-class tickets from Vietnam to Canada and the US at economy prices earlier this week.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] All eyes are on Cathay Pacific Airways as it decides what to do with the tickets that it appeared to have sold in error at a fraction of their prices.

Asia's biggest international carrier sold business-class tickets from Vietnam to Canada and the US at economy prices earlier this week, according to bloggers. Return fares in the premium cabin from Da Nang to New York started at US$675 for travel in August, Gary Leff, a travel and loyalty-program blogger on View from the Wing, wrote on Dec 31. Travel from Hanoi to Vancouver and back in a mix of business and first class could cost less than US$1,000, according to a post on One Mile at a Time.

A business-class return ticket to New York from Vietnam's Da Nang costs around US$16,000 for travel in July and September, according Cathay's website on Wednesday. Ticket prices weren't available for August on the website.

While Cathay didn't immediately say whether it would honor the bookings, the mistake adds to the embarrassments for the Hong Kong carrier that's struggling to turn its fortunes around while competition intensifies from Chinese and budget airlines. The pricing gaffe comes on the heels of a sophisticated hack on Cathay's computer systems last year that exposed private information of 9.4 million passengers in the world's biggest airline data breach.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cathay is aware of the pricing issue and will provide more details later, a spokeswoman for the carrier said by phone.

Other airlines have made similar pricing errors. Singapore Airlines in 2014 and Hong Kong Airlines last year honored business-class tickets mistakenly sold at economy fares. Both carriers didn't disclose how many people purchased the cheaper tickets.

Cathay had sold tickets to the US and other destinations from Vietnam in a promotional offer that ended Dec 31, according to its website. Round trip business tickets to Los Angeles were sold from US$2,940.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

China's Didi launches credit, crowdfunding services in diversification push

India's Jet Airways defaults on debt payment to banks

India's Jet Airways defaults on debt payment to banks

Shipping confidence dips as New Year approaches

Why Porsche's electric Taycan will make the marque in 2019

Driverless cars come under attack in Arizona by people wielding rocks and knives

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
3 China’s property market strains the world
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

AK_SGX_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Raffles Medical, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Artivision Technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening