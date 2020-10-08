You are here

Home > Transport

Cebu Air to raise US$500m, reduce fleet and network

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 11:39 AM

af_cebu-pacific_081020.jpg
Philippine budget carrier Cebu Air plans to raise US$500 million by selling preferred stock and bonds, joining airlines worldwide in trying to increase capital to help cope with the pandemic.
PHOTO: CEBU PACIFIC AIR/FACEBOOK

[MANILA] Philippine budget carrier Cebu Air plans to raise US$500 million by selling preferred stock and bonds, joining airlines worldwide in trying to increase capital to help cope with the pandemic.

The proceeds from the US$250 million convertible preference share issue and US$250 million private placement of convertible bonds will be used to strengthen the carrier's balance sheet, it said in a statement. First-half revenue at the airline controlled by the family of John Gokongwei plunged 61 per cent from a year earlier to 17.3 billion pesos (S$485.2 million) and the company said it is operating only about 15 per cent of flights compared with pre-Covid.

Cebu Air is undertaking a business transformation that involves trimming down its fleet and network while improving operations as an abrupt drop in passenger traffic "casts uncertainty over the near term prospects of the company", it said, without providing more details of its downsizing plan.

Airlines in the Philippines have suffered a shaky restart amid one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns, with lingering concerns over the virus and stringent movement restrictions damping demand for travel. Cebu Air in August dismissed more than 800 of its about 4,000 employees, while rival Philippine Airlines on Oct 5 said it may cut up to 35 per cent of its 7,000 workers as part of a larger restructuring and recovery plan.

The convertible preferred stock will be offered to existing shareholders and underwritten by parent JG Summit Holdings, while the convertible bonds are for new investors, Cebu Air president and chief executive officer Lance Gokongwei said in a mobile-phone message.

SEE ALSO

British Airways to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual take off

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Cebu Air will seek shareholders' approval to increase its authorised capital and create a new class of convertible preferred shares. Shares of the airline were up 0.5 per cent at 37.30 pesos as of 11.14am Manila time. They've fallen 58 per cent this year, more than twice the benchmark Philippine stock index's 25 per cent drop.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier

Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk

British Airways to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual take off

Pandemic could give ComfortDelGro's taxi business a lift

Hydrogen double-decker buses arrive in Europe's top oil city

Airline stocks fall on Trump's move to end stimulus talks

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 11:28 AM
Garage

Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier

[MONTREAL] Boom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin...

Oct 8, 2020 11:28 AM
Life & Culture

Botticelli art sale to save tycoon US$33m in capital gains taxes

[NEW YORK] The young nobleman gazing out of the canvas may have been a member of the House of Medici, whose powerful...

Oct 8, 2020 11:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise as Hurricane Delta approaches US Gulf of Mexico

[MELBOURNE] Oil prices rose on Thursday as oil workers evacuated rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane...

Oct 8, 2020 11:18 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets rise on hopes for post-election US stimulus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly rose on Thursday as investors tracked a rally on Wall Street, with investors...

Oct 8, 2020 11:08 AM
Banking & Finance

White House curbs on Chinese apps seen posing risk to Ant IPO

[HONG KONG] The Trump administration's potential restrictions on two Chinese payments giants would reverberate far...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

MAS tipped to stand pat on Singdollar policy next week

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for