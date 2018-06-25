Changi Airport handled 5.29m passengers in May, up 5.8% y-o-y

Changi Airport handled 5.29 million passengers in May, an increase of 5.8 per cent from a year ago.

Aircraft movements increased 3.6 per cent to 32,330 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight registered a modest growth of 1.8 per cent to reach 180,490 tonnes, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a press release on Monday.

The traffic between Singapore and Europe grew strongly at 17 per cent in light of additional capacity introduced recently to Germany, Poland and Britain.

Meanwhile, China led the pack for gains in Changi’s top 10 markets. More than 550,000 passengers travelled between Singapore and China in May, which represented a 12 per cent increase from this time last year.

“Traffic to and from Australia, India, Japan and Vietnam also registered good growth of at least 8 per cent,” said CAG.

“Among Changi’s top 10 city routes, Sydney recorded the strongest growth at 15 per cent, followed by Denpasar (10 per cent) and Ho Chi Minh City (8 per cent).”

The airport handled record numbers of passengers, flights and cargo in 2017, with total passenger traffic growing by 6 per cent year on year to 62.2 million.

