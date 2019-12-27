You are here

Home > Transport

Changi consortium snags airport management project in Indonesia

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 2:42 PM

komodoSTfile.jpg
The airport is in the town of Labuan Bajo on a tourist island that is home to Komodo dragons.
ST FILE PHOTO

[JAKARTA] Indonesia next year will offer more airport management projects to foreign investors after awarding its first to a foreign company on Thursday, the transportation minister said.

The country handed over development and operatorship for 25 years of Komodo airport to a consortium of PT Cardig Aero Services and Singapore's Changi Airports International.

The airport is in the town of Labuan Bajo on a tourist island that is home to Komodo dragons.

This marked the first time a consortium involving a foreign company was given operatorship of an airport in Indonesia, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The consortium will invest 1.2 trillion rupiah (S$11.6 million) over five years to expand the airport, including lengthening the runway to accommodate bigger planes likely to fly directly from countries such as China, Japan and India, and increasing its capacity by more than six-fold to handle 4 million passengers, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told a news conference.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia launches B30 biodiesel to cut costs, boost local palm oil

The firms are also expected to spend 5.7 trillion rupiah over five years on its operation, while the government will provide a guarantee through a state-owned financial company, Mr Sumadi said.

"This is a start for us to offer other (airports)," he said. "I'm asking for your support so we can reduce our dependence on the budget and continue to build infrastructure across the country."

Mr Sumadi listed the Kuala Namu airport on the outskirts of the city of Medan, North Sumatra, the Sam Ratulangi airport in Manado city in North Sulawesi, and an airport in Singkawang, West Kalimantan, as projects the government would offer in 2020.

Investment required at the first two airports amounted to up to 8 trillion rupiah, Mr Sumadi said, adding that they already handle 14 million passengers and would be ideal entry points for tourists from the Middle East, China and India.

"We will also put on offer a railway project in South Sumatra, which has already received interest from South Korean companies," Mr Sumadi said, adding the project was valued at an estimated 7-10 trillion rupiah.

President Joko Widodo has pledged to continue investing heavily in infrastructure in his second five-year term in office, which began in October.

His cabinet has estimated a total of US$430 billion infrastructure investment will be spent between 2019-2024.

REUTERS

Transport

Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

Tesla secures 9b yuan loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

Boeing advisor on MAX litigation to retire

737 Max still grounded, but Boeing is ready to allay public's concern about its safety

Toronto's symbolic old streetcars to leave the rails end-Dec

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 01:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.09% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged higher as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.09...

Dec 27, 2019 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

[SINGAPORE] As China struggles to deal with the slowdown of the world's second-largest economy, it has embarked on a...

Dec 27, 2019 12:52 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks up after Christmas tech results cheer Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Many Asian markets rose in early trade on Friday following another strong lead from Wall Street where...

Dec 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28

[MANILA] The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone's battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28, and...

Dec 27, 2019 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has forged a reputation as Asia's most progressive democracy and it boasts a higher proportion of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly