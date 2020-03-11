China approves 10.5b yuan airport expansion project in Qinghai province

[BEIJING] China's state planner said on Wednesday it has approved an airport expansion project in the northwestern Qinghai province, with a total investment of 10.51 billion yuan (S$2.09 billion).

After the expansion, the airport in the capital city of Xining is expected to handle 21 million passengers and 120,000 tonnes of cargo and mail annually, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

REUTERS