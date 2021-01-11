You are here
China approves high-speed railway project worth US$8.82b
[BEIJING] China's state planner said on Monday it approved a high-speed railway project connecting the Xiongan New Area with Hebei and Shanxi provinces worth US$8.82 billion.
The project is expected to take four-and-a-half years to complete, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.
REUTERS
