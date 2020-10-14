You are here

China auto sales jump 13% as shoppers return

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

AUTOMOBILE sales in China rose 12.8 per cent in September from the same month a year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of gain, as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sales reached 2.57 million vehicles last month, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales are still down 6.9 per cent for the first nine months of the year at 17.12 million vehicles, CAAM said.

Auto insiders refer to "Golden September, Silver October" as they regard the months as the high season for China sales, with drivers venturing out to make purchases having stayed away during the stifling summer months. Sales of passenger vehicles rose 8 per cent in September. Geely Automobile Holdings, Great Wall Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp booked double-digit growth.

UK grocery sales rise but shoppers aren't stockpiling: survey

The Beijing auto show, promotional events and local policies supporting consumption in the auto sector helped sales growth in September, said senior CAAM official Chen Shihua. However, as broader economic activity is still slow, consumer confidence is yet to recover so it will take time to fully release demand for more affordable products, he said.

New energy vehicle (NEV) sales surged 67.7 per cent to 138,000 units for their third consecutive month of gain. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

NEV makers such as home-grown Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc as well as foreign firms like US leader Tesla Inc are expanding manufacturing capacity in China where the government promotes greener vehicles to reduce air pollution. For trucks and other commercial vehicles, which constitute around a quarter of the overall market, sales surged 40 per cent in September, driven by government investment in infrastructure and as buyers upgraded to comply with tougher emissions rules. REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for