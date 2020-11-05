You are here

China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India as global coronavirus cases surge

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 11:26 PM

China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as global coronavirus cases surge.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The restrictions, which cover those with valid visas and residence permits and take effect...

