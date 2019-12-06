You are here

Home > Transport

China-built Tesla cars recommended for subsidies

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 6:47 PM

file746rtyl0ugjog8xqih9.jpg
China's industry ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, a move that will help the US firm's push into the world's biggest auto market.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's industry ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, a move that will help the US firm's push into the world's biggest auto market.

Two variants of Tesla Model 3 vehicles are listed on a recommendation list for China's generous subsidies for new energy vehicles (NEV), according to a post on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The California-based electric vehicle maker, which is building cars in a US$2 billion factory in Shanghai, aims to make more than 1,000 vehicles a week by the end of 2019 and deliver the China-made vehicles before the Chinese new year on Jan 25.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The annual capacity at the plant in its first phase is expected to reach 250,000 vehicles, equivalent to about 4,800 a week. This will include 150,000 Model 3 cars.

SEE ALSO

Tesla and Ford trade challenges in macho truck world

It was not immediately clear how much of a subsidy the vehicles would receive. A Tesla representative confirmed the company's vehicles had been recommended for subsidies.

China hopes sales of NEVs, which include plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and those powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which constituted around 4.6 per cent of overall market in 2018, can reach a quarter of car sales in 2025.

Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is planning a broad after-sales network in China.

REUTERS

Transport

Cocaine, monkeys and now a classic Harley smuggled on airlines

Jetstar pilots vote in favour of industrial action over pay deal

Uber says it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in US in 2018

Singapore Airshow 2020 to be fully solar-powered

GM, LG Chem to build US$2.3b battery plant in Ohio

Indonesia minister to sack Garuda CEO over smuggled Harley

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 06:32 PM
Garage

Digital media startup Collab Asia raises US$7.5m in Series B funding

COLLAB Asia, a digital media company and social media influencer network, has raised US$7.5 million in Series B...

Dec 6, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 6, 2019 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares jump 0.7% on Friday, flat on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended gains from Thursday to close the week at 3,194.71, jumping 20.52 points or 0....

Dec 6, 2019 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.86...

Dec 6, 2019 05:11 PM
Consumer

Hector Capital, Agritrade International eye green market in Singapore

INTEGRATED energy solutions provider Agritrade International and consumer-focused private equity firm Hector Capital...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly