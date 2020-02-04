You are here

Home > Transport

China car sales to see historic plunge in first months of 2020

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:49 PM

WH_China car sales_020328.jpg
China's car sales are likely to slump the most on record in the first two months of 2020 as the coronavirus keeps buyers away from showrooms, intensifying headwinds for automakers in the world's biggest market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's car sales are likely to slump the most on record in the first two months of 2020 as the coronavirus keeps buyers away from showrooms, intensifying headwinds for automakers in the world's biggest market.

Sales are set to fall by 25 per cent to 30 per cent in the January-February period, according to a preliminary forecast by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of China Passenger Car Association. The virus outbreak will likely drag down China's full-year auto sales by as much as 5 per cent, Mr Cui said Tuesday.

China's auto sales were already heading for an unprecedented third straight annual decline before the virus forced authorities to lock down the epicenter of Wuhan city and beyond. About two-thirds of China's economy remains closed this week and companies are set to face difficulties when operations resume, including potential supply-chain issues and parts shortages.

"China's car industry has never had to factor in so many negative issues -- the challenges have been piling up," Mr Cui said. "It will take months for economic activity to return to normal. People's purchasing power will be undermined by falling incomes."

Companies from Tesla Inc to Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp have warned of disruptions in their operations. Automakers probably will dial back production by 15 per cent in China this quarter after extending holiday shutdowns because of the virus, supplier Aptiv Plc said.

SEE ALSO

For China virus insurance, check the small print

Should passenger-vehicle sales in China fall 20 per cent from last year's 21.4 million units, that would threaten to end the country's run as the largest auto market, a rank it's held for more than a decade.

China also is the world's biggest market for electric vehicles. The demand for EVs and traditional premium models will suffer the most because sales of those vehicles are concentrated in the biggest cities, which happen to be the ones most affected by the virus outbreak, according to Robin Zhu, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co.

The PCA is scheduled to report China car sales for January next week.

 

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Hyundai suspends production line over China outbreak

Chinese cities to lose crucial Emirates flights as virus spreads

Shares of AirAsia, AirAsia X fall after CEO, chairman step aside

Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears

British aviation industry outlines plans for net-zero emissions by 2050

Two AirAsia chiefs step aside amid Airbus bribery probe

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 05:44 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.85...

Feb 4, 2020 05:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP bucks oil industry gloom 

[LONDON] BP Plc's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates and the company increased its dividend slightly,...

Feb 4, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.21 per cent, or 319.00 points, to close at 26,675.98.

Feb 4, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend recovery at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose strongly at the start of trading on Tuesday, extending a recovery after last...

Feb 4, 2020 04:04 PM
Banking & Finance

For China virus insurance, check the small print

[LONDON] Companies and tourists out of pocket from the global disruption caused by the virus epidemic in China risk...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly