You are here

Home > Transport

China fines Ford joint venture, citing anti-monopoly law

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 1:03 PM

lwx_Ford_050619_84.jpg
China on Tuesday imposed a US$23.6 million fine on US automaker Ford's joint venture for "price fixing" in violation of anti-monopoly laws - a move coinciding with growing trade tensions with the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday imposed a US$23.6 million fine on US automaker Ford's joint venture for "price fixing" in violation of anti-monopoly laws - a move coinciding with growing trade tensions with the United States.

Changan Ford Motor "set a minimum resale price" since 2013 for vehicles sold in the southwestern city of Chongqing that "deprived dealers of pricing autonomy... and damaged fair competition and legitimate interests of consumers", the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The fine amounted to four per cent on the company's sales value in Chongqing in 2018, the regulator said.

Changan Ford Motor is a 50:50 joint venture between the US automaker and Chinese state-owned Changan Automobile Group. It makes Ford passenger vehicles for the domestic market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global car makers have experienced sliding sales in China - the world's largest vehicle market - as the country veers toward an ultra-competitive electric future.

After years of strong growth, car sales declined last year for the first time since the 1990s, hit by a slowing economy, US trade tension, and a Chinese crackdown on shady credit practices that has crimped car-financing channels.

Sales dipped 2.8 per cent in 2018 to 28.1 million units, according to that China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), a pace that has accelerated in recent months.

Government subsidies and pollution concerns have also pushed Chinese consumers to drop gas-guzzling vehicles in favour of electric cars.

AFP

Transport

China moves to stop a crash in booming electric-car industry

Renault ex-boss linked to 11m euros of suspicious spending: board

Passengers trapped for 6 hours in Paris tunnel on high-speed train

Air Canada gets into drone delivery business

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Look, no hands? It won't be for a long while yet

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

lwx_singapore_050619_3.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening