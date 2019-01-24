You are here

China highly concerned about EU tariffs on e-bikes

Thu, Jan 24, 2019

China is highly concerned about the European Union's decision to hit Chinese electric bicycles with tariffs, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The EU has imposed duties on Chinese electric bicycles to curb cheap imports that European producers say benefit from unfair subsidies and are flooding the market.

The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties are the latest in a series of EU measures against Chinese exports ranging from solar panels to steel, which have sparked strong words from Beijing.

China is highly concerned about the EU's decision to insist on a ruling despite market opposition, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

China will take the necessary measures to safeguard its interests, Gao said.

