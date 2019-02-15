You are here

Home > Transport

China ride-hailing giant Didi to lay off 15% staff this year: source

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 12:56 PM

BP_Didi Chuxing_150219_105.jpg
Beijing-based ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing will lay off 15 per cent of its staff this year, or about 2,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Beijing-based ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing will lay off 15 per cent of its staff this year, or about 2,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

During a morning meeting with Didi management, its CEO Cheng Wei said the company will spend 2019 focusing on its core mobility services and cut business units it considers not critical to its main ride-hailing business, the source added.

It will continue to hire for safety technology, product engineering, and international expansion with the aim of maintaining its overall employee count, the source added.

A Didi spokeswoman declined to comment. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Alibaba in talks on stake in China operations of Germany's Metro: sources

US report calls car imports national security threat: sources

India resumes flights to Iraq after 30 year gap

SIA's Q3 profit dips 27%, hurt by higher fuel bill and share of losses in JVs

HK port slips from global top five for first time

Airbus A380: from European dream to white elephant

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BP_Singtel_150219_25.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

BP_SG_150219_44.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

BP_SGmanufacturing_150219_45.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

file6ux6iyaw8lhcswa195s.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS downgrade StarHub to 'sell' and 'hold' respectively, RHB maintains 'neutral'

Feb 15, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
SME

Eight in 10 SMEs expecting more business incentives in Budget: DBS poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening