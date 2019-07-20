You are here

Home > Transport

China Southern Airlines to receive US$4b capital injection

Sat, Jul 20, 2019 - 1:52 PM

nz_chinasouthern_200822.jpg
China Southern Airlines will carry out an equity diversification plan that will involve the injection of 30 billion yuan (S$5.9 billion) of capital from three investors, the firm announced on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China Southern Airlines will carry out an equity diversification plan that will involve the injection of 30 billion yuan (S$5.9 billion) of capital from three investors, the firm announced on Saturday.

The Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Corporation, the Guangzhou Urban Construction Investment Group and the Shenzhen Penghang Equity Investment Fund will each inject 10 billion yuan into the airline, as part of the country's efforts to diversify ownership structures among state-owned firms.

The move will significantly improve the company's debt-to-asset ratio, generate funds for its growth and help modernise its decision-making mechanisms, the announcement said.

It will also use the funds to serve its main air transportation business, pay for construction related to China's Belt and Road Initiative and support aviation development in cities in the southern province of Guangdong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China Southern is one of 96 enterprises owned and administered directly by the central government. Its profits slumped nearly 50 per cent last year as a result of rising fuel costs and a weak yuan currency.

REUTERS

Transport

Insolvency administrator invites resolution plans for Jet Air

US airlines seen losing bid for Trump muscle on Qatar air feud

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

SATS shares fall 6% after Q1 results announcement

Jet Airways' lenders approve interim finance plan for the carrier

IndiGo owner sees more flyers after record profit, Jet collapse helps

Editor's Choice

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_PRMUSIIO20_3840520.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS CDO switches to new role of special adviser in AI

BP_Prime US Reit_200719_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes tepid debut to end at IPO price of US$0.88

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
3 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190720_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3839998.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Brunch

Young and not so upwardly mobile

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_SURBANA2_3840503.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong appointed master planner for Nongsa digital economy hub

BT_20190720_ISWARAN_3840544.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Technology

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly