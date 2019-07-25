You are here

Home > Transport

China steps up investments in automotive industry

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Munich

CHINA has long been a key market for global automotive manufacturers. Now the country is asserting its role as an investor in the industry, stepping up the pace of purchases in the car and heavy-truck sector.

The latest foray: state-backed Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) is buying a 5 per cent stake in Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz. The announcement caps an increasingly active period for deals - of the major transactions where a Chinese company bought a stake in a non-Chinese automotive firm since 2008, more than half occurred in the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Billionaire Li Shufu's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co was a pioneer, buying Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co. in 2010. After that, it took almost four years until another Chinese firm again considered the sector, when Dongfeng Motor Corp participated in a capital increase of Peugeot SA and received a stake of about 14 per cent in return.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The single biggest investment in the category is Geely's stake in Daimler, which it bought for US$9 billion in February 2018, gaining about 9.7 per cent of the company and making it the single biggest shareholder in the German luxury-car company.

The purchase by BAIC makes it the third-largest shareholder of Daimler and represents the biggest strategic investment by a Chinese government entity into a global carmaker. The German company also owns a big chunk of the Chinese partner's Hong Kong-listed unit.

"Two Chinese companies having interest in the same foreign automaker shows that Chinese companies are interested in investing in strong foreign brands," said Rachel Miu, a Hong Kong-based analyst at DBS Group Holdings Ltd in Hong Kong. Though the China-US trade war is making it hard for firms to do so, Chinese companies are not going to give up on their plans to globalise, she added.

The Daimler investment paves the way for one of China's industrial champions to get better access to high-end automotive technology at a time when China's own car market, the world's largest, is weathering through a year-long slump. That is giving local companies more incentive to look elsewhere for growth, even though Europe and the US are also experiencing slowdowns of their own auto markets.

Closer ties between Daimler and BAIC, China's biggest producers of electric cars, may also allow the firms to pool resources as the industry shifts toward electrified and self-driving vehicles. Electric-car entrants such as Tesla Inc and China's NIO Inc represent a threat to traditional carmakers, while technology companies including Baidu Inc, Tencent Holding Ltd and Alphabet Inc's Waymo are making a push into autonomous vehicles.

"The deal improves the ties between BAIC Group and Daimler," said Toliver Ma, an analyst at Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong. "We expect more strategic cooperation between the two companies."

Affiliation with Western brands gives Chinese companies potential credibility as they seek to win over consumers in Europe and the US down the road. BLOOMBERG

Transport

HPH Trust's Q2 performance hit by global trade tensions

Car boom brings gridlock misery to 'green and happy' Bhutan

DP World's Dubai ports hit by Iran woes, rivalry

Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs worldwide, say reports

Aston Martin shares plunge 24% on cut in vehicle sales forecast

Morgan Stanley hired in Malaysia Airlines revamp

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly