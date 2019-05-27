China vehicle sales growth expected to stall this year: Xinhua

Automobile sales will be about around 28.1 million units this year, unchanged from 2018, the official Xinhua News Agency reports, citing a report released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and other unidentified parties.

[BEIJING] Automobile sales will be about around 28.1 million units this year, unchanged from 2018, the official Xinhua News Agency reports, citing a report released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and other unidentified parties.

Recent data showed China's car sales plunged for an 11th month in April, with little relief in sight for automakers as trade tensions and an economic slowdown weigh on demand.

Sales of passenger vehicles will be about 23.7 million units, in line with last year, Xinhua reported.

New-energy vehicle sales this year are expected to rise about 27 per cent to 1.6 million units this year, the report said.

BLOOMBERG