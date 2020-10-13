You are here
China's biggest air show postponed because of Covid-19 pandemic
[BEIJING] China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest air show, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show's organiser said on Tuesday.
The air show had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai in mid-November. The organisers said they would announce new dates at a later time, according to a statement on the show's website.
REUTERS
