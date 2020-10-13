You are here

Home > Transport

China's biggest air show postponed because of Covid-19 pandemic

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 11:12 AM

rk_ChinaInternationalAviationandAerospaceExhibition_131020.jpg
China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest air show, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show's organiser said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest air show, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show's organiser said on Tuesday.

The air show had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai in mid-November. The organisers said they would announce new dates at a later time, according to a statement on the show's website.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

World's largest LNG-powered container ship arrives in Singapore on maiden call

Cruises to nowhere: Genting Cruises get more than 6,000 bookings in 5 days

Chinese electric-car charging provider StarCharge eyes IPO

British Airways chief executive Cruz steps down: company

Singapore welcomes maiden arrival of world's largest LNG-powered containership

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

[WASHINGTON] Almost all documented coronavirus transmissions have occurred indoors, but experts say that wearing a...

Oct 13, 2020 11:23 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets slip as vaccine halt dents optimism

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday as investors took a breather after the previous day's rally, with...

Oct 13, 2020 11:17 AM
Garage

Snowflake signs Goldman as customer in push for banking deals

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snowflake, a software maker whose stock debuted with the biggest US initial public offering (IPO) in...

Oct 13, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

[WASHINGTON] Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of...

Oct 13, 2020 11:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam firm launches country's largest solar farm amid renewables drive

[HANOI] Vietnam's Trung Nam Group on Monday launched a 450-megawatt solar farm, the largest of its kind in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for