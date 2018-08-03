You are here

Home > Transport

China's Didi, Ant Financial weigh joint US$2b Ofo buyout: source

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 2:52 PM

[HONG KONG] Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and Alibaba's Ant Financial are in talks with bike-sharing startup Ofo for a joint buyout offer that could value Ofo at up to US$2 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the discussions.

A deal would mark the latest stage of consolidation in China's once-booming bike-sharing industry, where a series of startups have burned through hundreds of millions of dollars in the fight to dominate key cities, littering the streets with thousands of bikes in the process.

It would bring Alibaba-backed Ofo even deeper into the e-commerce giant's orbit, just months after Ofo rival Mobike was snapped up in a US$2.7 billion deal by Meituan-Dianping, the on-demand online service provider with links to Tencent , a backer of Mobike.

Didi, which already owns a stake in Ofo, has hired a third-party agency to conduct due diligence on the startup's business and finances, the source said. The offer may be lowered or even dropped if Ofo's business turns out to be worse than expected after the due diligence is completed, the source said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese local media first reported Didi and Ant teaming up to bid for Ofo.

Spokesman for Didi and Ant declined to comment. Ofo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Japanese telecoms and technology giant SoftBank Corp is a shareholder in all three companies.

Besides engaging in tight competition in China, Mobike and Ofo have aggressively expanded abroad, with Beijing-based Ofo saying on its website that it runs more than 10 million bikes in over 20 countries.

However, media reports in recent weeks have said the company has scaled back or shut down operations in markets such as Australia and India.

In March, Ofo said it raised US$866 million in a new funding round led by Alibaba, which it described as the largest investment garnered in a single round by a bike-sharing startup.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

TEMASEK Holdings.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek sets up S$5b medium-term note programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening