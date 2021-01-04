China's electric vehicle industry taking off, but bubble could burst

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Beijing
CHINA's electric vehicle (EV) industry is taking off on the back of a healthy car market and strong government support, but many challenges remain for the market to fully mature and consolidations are expected, analysts said.
The EV market grew 8 per cent last year,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes