You are here

Home > Transport

China's Geely sees minimal impact from US-China trade row, 2018 sales jump

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 7:39 AM

BP_Geely_230818_38.jpg
China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd shrugged off intensifying China-US trade frictions on Wednesday, saying that it was likely to beat its 2018 sales targets and would push ahead with global expansion plans.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd shrugged off intensifying China-US trade frictions on Wednesday, saying that it was likely to beat its 2018 sales targets and would push ahead with global expansion plans.

The firm, currently ranked the best-selling Chinese automaker globally by sales, was once known for cheaper, copycat designs but has assumed upmarket aspirations after a tie-up with Swedish brand Volvo Car Group.

Geely said growing tensions between Washington and Beijing were hurting market sentiment in China, but there was minimal direct impact on the firm because Geely did not depend on imported components or export sales.

The world's two largest economies are set to implement tariffs against each other on billions of dollars of goods on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We will not change our strategy of entering the global market because of this," Geely chief executive Gui Shengyue told reporters in Hong Kong.

"I believe that our plans to enter the South-east Asian market and European market will not be affected by the trade war between the United States and China," he added.

The company, based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, has benefited from high-profile deals made by its parent firm, unlisted Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, such as the acquisition of Volvo in 2010.

Affordable models introduced after that acquisition, such as the Boyue sport-utility vehicle (SUV), have been popular with buyers in China, where SUVs make up 58 per cent of Geely's total sales.

South-east Asia is a key focus for the company, which on Saturday said it would extend its existing partnership with Malaysia's Proton Holdings Berhad to help Proton establish a presence in China.

Daniel Li, Geely's vice chairman, said that they believed the partnership could also help Geely develop the Malaysian market.

Geely sold 766,630 vehicles between January-June, 44 per cent higher than over the same period last year, and is the best selling Chinese automaker globally, according to automotive data website Focus2move. The firm sold 1.2 million cars in 2017.

Geely said it was very confident of meeting or exceeding its full year sales volume target of 1.58 million units for this year, as it was entering the traditional high season for car sales and planned to introduce five new models this year.

The company posted a net profit of 6.67 billion yuan (S$1.33 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 4.34 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, outperforming the 6.55 billion yuan average estimate of four analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues during the period rose 36 per cent year-on-year to 53.71 billion yuan.

REUTERS

Transport

Qantas extends investor splurge after record annual profit

Nam Cheong back in the black on absence of asset impairments, forex gain

Geely beats Nissan, Honda and Toyota in China

American Airlines drops a second major China route

Europe questions safety of bridges after Genoa tragedy

Uber hires CFO on the road to IPO

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

BT_20180823_DEFEAT_3540371.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Turnbull dumps unpopular tax plan in frantic bid to win favour

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening