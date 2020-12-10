You are here

Home > Transport

China's Great Wall plans new electric, smart vehicle brand: sources

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 8:34 AM

rk_greatWall_101220.jpg
China's Great Wall Motor plans to launch a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles, sources familiar with the plan said, as automakers in world's biggest car market pursue growth in the new segment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's Great Wall Motor plans to launch a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles, sources familiar with the plan said, as automakers in world's biggest car market pursue growth in the new segment.

Inspired by the market success of electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc, as well as Chinese startups Nio Inc, Li Auto and Xpeng Inc, several Chinese automakers this year announced plans for new electric brands, mostly to offer more expensive products than their mass-market lines.

Conventional Chinese automakers such as SAIC Motor, Changan Automobile and GAC are seeking to move their products up the value chain as China's economic planners push new technologies.

Baoding-based Great Wall will launch a new standalone brand, internally coded as "SL project", for electric and smart vehicles, which will be priced higher than existing products, two people, who declined to be named, said.

The new brand, the name of which sources declined to reveal, will include sport utility vehicles (SUV) and sedans, which will be battery electric vehicles or extended range electric vehicles that allow drivers to charge their cars with electricity or gasoline.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Asked about the plan, a Great Wall spokesman said "the big tide has come, we will join the game," without elaborating.

Great Wall currently has the affordable electric Ora brand and is building an EV factory with BMW in China.

To compete with rival Geely, Great Wall has added the P-series pickup truck and off-road SUV models to its range.

In the first 11 months, it sold almost a million vehicles.

The new brand is Great Wall's second attempt to crack the premium segment.

In 2016, it launched its WEY brand for more upscale models, although it has struggled to generate sales growth.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Gulf Oil buys OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Boeing loses 23 Max orders as Virgin Australia remakes fleet

Asian nations could mandate Covid-19 shots for travellers: AirAsia boss

COE prices close higher across the board in latest tender

WHO expert: Air freight prices 'outrageous' for Covid-19 vaccines

GM, Ford and most airlines seen lagging Paris climate target

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 08:37 AM
Real Estate

UK house price balance holds near 21-year high: RICS

[LONDON] British property surveyors reported that house prices increased at close to their fastest rate in more than...

Dec 10, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

FLCT to divest three South Australia properties for A$29.6 million

THE manager of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) has entered into a sales and purchase agreements to...

Dec 10, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to name lawyer Katherine Tai to top trade post: reports

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden plans to name China expert Katherine Tai to serve as the nation's top...

Dec 10, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors sought to lock in profits following falls on Wall Street...

Dec 10, 2020 07:41 AM
Government & Economy

US House passes stopgap to avoid government shutdown, Senate next

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives passed a federal spending extension on Wednesday aimed at avoiding a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for