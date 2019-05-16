You are here

Home > Transport

Chinese airlines consider teaming up for Boeing 737 Max compensation

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 8:04 AM

BP_Air China_160519_53.jpg
China's biggest airlines are considering banding together to seek compensation from Boeing for the disruption caused by the grounding of the US aircraft manufacturer's 737 Max, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's biggest airlines are considering banding together to seek compensation from Boeing for the disruption caused by the grounding of the US aircraft manufacturer's 737 Max, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines are exploring their legal options on how to coordinate their claims, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing private deliberations.

The talks are preliminary and may not result in an agreement, the people said.

China's "big three" state-run carriers are potentially a formidable force to contend with. They operate 53 of the 96 Max planes currently grounded in the country, according to data from VariFlight, a local aviation statistics company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The carriers also accounted for 65 per cent of passengers who flew Chinese airlines in 2018, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

A coordinated approach could give the airlines more leverage to gain concessions as China's influence in the aviation world keeps rising. The country was the first major authority to ground Boeing's top-selling 737 Max in March, despite assessments by the US authority at the time that the plane was safe to fly, and upending a decades-long tradition among air safety regulators.

PROPOSED FIX

It's not clear when the Max might return to service. US aviation regulators expect to receive Boeing's proposed software fix for the aircraft as soon as next week, and will then begin a review that will include test flights and input from a technical advisory board.

"We will not allow the 737 Max to fly in the US unless it is absolutely safe to do so," Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, told lawmakers Wednesday without offering an estimate for how long the review would take.

Representatives from China Eastern, Air China, China Southern and Boeing declined to comment.

Chinese carriers including Xiamen Airlines, Hainan Airlines Holding, Shenzhen Airlines and Shandong Airlines have also taken delivery of the Max, while Ruili Airlines, Donghai Airlines and Okay Airways are awaiting their first jets.

It's not unusual for Chinese carriers to coordinate. For example, they typically buy aircraft through a centralised, government controlled body, with planes later allocated to specific operators.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Airlines should eliminate single-use plastics in five years: Hi Fly CEO

Jet-powered flying taxi unveiled following first flight

Uber, Lyft shares rally after US agency says drivers are contractors

Boeing, aerospace group urge limits to US tariffs over EU subsidies

Nissan at 'rock bottom', says CEO; shares dip on dividend cut, weak profit

Volvo taps Asia's LG Chem and CATL for long-term battery supplies

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
5 Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening