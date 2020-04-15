You are here

Home > Transport

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam economic zone

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hanoi

A CHINESE survey ship that was embroiled in a stand-off with Vietnamese vessels last year in the disputed South China Sea has returned to waters within Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.

Beginning last July, Vietnamese vessels spent months shadowing the Chinese Haiyang Dizhi 8 survey vessel in resource-rich waters that are a potential global flashpoint as the United States challenges China's sweeping maritime claims.

On Tuesday, the ship, which is used to conduct offshore seismic surveys, could again be seen 158 km off Vietnam's coast flanked by at least one China Coast Guard vessel, according to data from Marine Traffic.

At least three Vietnamese vessels were moving with the Chinese ship, according to Marine Traffic data.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19? What Covid-19? China's commodity imports remain robust

The presence of the Haiyang Dizhi 8 in Vietnam's EEZ comes towards the scheduled end of a 15-day nationwide lockdown in Vietnam designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It also follows the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat near islands in the disputed waters, an act that drew a protest from Vietnam and accusations that China had violated its sovereignty and threatened the lives of its fishermen. The US, which last month sent an aircraft carrier to the Vietnamese port of Danang, said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of the vessel and urged it to instead focus on global efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The Philippines, which also has disputed claims in the South China Sea, has raised its concerns too.

Vietnam and China have for years been at loggerheads over the potentially energy-rich waters, called the East Sea by Vietnam. China's U-shaped "nine-dash line" on its maps marks a vast expanse of the waters that it claims, including large parts of Vietnam's continental shelf where it has awarded oil concessions. REUTERS

Transport

PIL among boxship operators in rough seas as Covid-19 turns off cash flow

Frequency of trains, buses to be cut as public ridership plunges

Raising a distress signal for seafarers caught in virus storm

Renault to build only electric vehicles for China

India carmaker expects car sales to boom, as private space is seen as safer post-virus

Japan carmakers will recover 'relatively quickly': Goldman Sachs

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.