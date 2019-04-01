You are here

Co-owner of Russia's S7 airline dies in plane crash near Frankfurt

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 6:37 AM

[MOSCOW] Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday, the company said.

Epic-Lt, a single-engined jet designed for private flights, crashed when it was landing at Egelsbach airport, S7 said in a statement.

A police spokesman in the central German state of Hesse said a six-seater aircraft with two passengers and a pilot, en route from France, came down near Egelsbach and then caught fire.

There was no immediate information on the other two people in the plane.

Russian and international authorities would investigate the crash and there was no information yet on what caused it, said the company, Russia's second-largest airline after Aeroflot.

"The S7 Group holding team expresses deepest condolences to the family and significant others," the company said.

REUTERS

