You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices close higher across the board in latest tender

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:44 PM

yq-btcoe-09122021.jpg
The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$40,714, up from S$37,690 three weeks ago. The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$45,012, up from S$41,101.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices closed higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Dec 9).

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$40,714, up from S$37,690 three weeks ago. The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$45,012, up from S$41,101.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly used for bigger cars, also ended higher at S$45,510, from S$41,503.

The commercial vehicle COE price closed at S$32,889, up from S$30,334. Motorcycle premiums finished at S$7,670, up slightly from S$7,300.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

Labour group seeks help for hundreds of thousands of seafarers stranded by Covid

Boeing hit by more cancelled orders even as MAX nears return

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 06:17 PM
Banking & Finance

China bank loans rise more than expected in Nov, credit growth eases

[BEIJING] China's new bank loans rose more than expected in November while broad credit growth eased, as the central...

Dec 9, 2020 05:57 PM
Stocks

STI gains 0.6% on triple shot of positive news

SINGAPORE shares closed higher, with the key Straits Times Index advancing 17.44 points or 0.62 per cent to 2,843.07...

Dec 9, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.83...

Dec 9, 2020 05:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Dutch prosecutors to probe UBS CEO over ING money laundering case

[ZURICH] UBS said on Wednesday it had "full confidence" in chief executive Ralph Hamers' ability to lead the Swiss...

Dec 9, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,291...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

How high can you go? Wall Street exuberance makes some uneasy

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for