COE prices close higher across the board in latest tender

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices closed higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Dec 9).

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$40,714, up from S$37,690 three weeks ago. The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$45,012, up from S$41,101.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly used for bigger cars, also ended higher at S$45,510, from S$41,503.

The commercial vehicle COE price closed at S$32,889, up from S$30,334. Motorcycle premiums finished at S$7,670, up slightly from S$7,300.

THE STRAITS TIMES

