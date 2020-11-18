You are here

COE prices close mostly higher

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 4:20 PM

AK_sgcar_1811.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 18), after a slight dip in the last tender.
PHOTO: ST FILE

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$37,690, up from S$35,990 two weeks ago. The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$41,101, up from S$39,000.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly used for bigger cars, also ended higher at S$41,503 from S$39,500.

The commercial vehicle COE price closed at S$30,334, down from S$31,502. Motorcycle premiums finished at S$7,300, up slightly from S$7,251.

The Land Transport Authority announced last month that the quota of COEs for cars (including Open COEs) will increase by 5.8 per cent to 4,865 a month for the November to January period.

Of the lot, 1,925 will be for cars up to 1,600cc (down from 1,967), 2,014 for cars above 1,600cc (up from 1,729), and 926 for the Open category (up from 903).

Commercial vehicle buyers will have 735 COEs a month, up from 674, while motorcyclists will have 1,049 a month, up from 934.

In total, the average monthly quota comes up to 6,649, or 7.1 per cent more than for the previous period.

THE STRAITS TIMES

