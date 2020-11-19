You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices close mostly higher across the board

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday, after a slight dip in the last tender.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$37,690, up from S$35,990 two weeks ago. The premium for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

'I've got you covered': 3 insurers offer plans for visitors to Singapore

UN recruits 40 airlines to deliver vaccine to poorest nations

US to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds

Maersk confident about shipping recovery beyond 2020

Boeing MAX cleared to fly as FAA lifts long grounding

Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for