You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices continue to climb with smaller quota, longer bidding period

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 4:37 PM

[SINGAPORE] With the exception of motorcycles, certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for other vehicles all ended higher as a smaller quota and a longer bidding period amplified upward pressure.

At the end of the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 9), the COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$37,766, up from S$35,710 three weeks ago. COE premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$41,510, up from S$38,802.

The premium for open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars, ended at S$40,790, up from S$38,110.

This represents the third consecutive round of increases which sent car premiums across the S$40,000-mark for the first time since November 2019.

Despite widespread news of businesses reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, the commercial vehicle COE price finished at S$26,644, up from S$25,006 three weeks ago, and its highest since August 2019.

SEE ALSO

Renault CEO unveils brand-focused revamp to help spur turnaround

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Motorcycle premium closed at S$7,399, down from S$7,432.

There was a three-week gap between the previous tender and the latest one, instead of the usual two weeks.

This gave motor dealers more time to build up their order bank.

Meanwhile, the COE quota for the August-October period is almost 30 per cent smaller than the previous three-month period.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except one

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

Tan Chong sells stake in associate company for 249.7b rupiah

Thai airport staff sue over pay dispute as virus hammers travel sector

Airbus jet deliveries slip in August, stays ahead of Boeing

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 04:41 PM
Real Estate

Australia July home loans jump sharply as mobility restrictions eased

[SYDNEY] Australia's owner-occupied home loan commitments surged by the largest in a year in July as the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 04:32 PM
Transport

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

[NEW DELHI] Sri Lanka will take legal action against the owner of the oil supertanker that caught fire last Thursday...

Sep 9, 2020 04:28 PM
Garage

Cloud data startup Snowflake looks to raise US$2.38b in US IPO

[BENGALURU] Snowflake, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Tuesday it expects to raise about US$2.38...

Sep 9, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into...

Sep 9, 2020 04:09 PM
Real Estate

Nine strata units at Pantech Business Hub up for sale with S$11.6m guide price

NINE ground-floor strata units at Pantech Business Hub have been launched for sale via expression of interest (EOI)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.