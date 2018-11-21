You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices for small cars down to $25,000 in latest round of bidding

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 8:06 PM

doc72v303lkn6e14hii3d3g_doc6ux6kt8intt10wjsqhbb.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower on Wednesday (Nov 21), in November's second round of bidding.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower on Wednesday (Nov 21), in November's second round of bidding.

The largest drop was for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, with COE prices falling 11.3 per cent from $28,199 to $25,000. The price for the category last hit $25,000 - its lowest since 2010 - in August.

The next largest fall was for commercial vehicles, where COE prices dropped 6.8 per cent, from $29,501 to $27,509.

The premium for COEs for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $31,101, down from $32,302 previously.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the open category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but is mostly used for bigger cars, the price closed at $30,959. This is a 3.3 per cent drop from $32,000 during the last round of bidding .

Only COE prices for motorcycles saw an uptick, closing higher at $2,989. This is up from $2,509 previously, reversing the downward trend seen in recent months.

Observers point to a number of factors behind the downward trend for car COEs. "The economic outlook is poor and interest rates are going up," said Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime, adding these have dampened demand for cars.

The higher quota of COEs for smaller cars compared to the previous quarter has also helped drive the price for the category down, said Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Honda agent Kah Motor.

Also playing an "important role" in dampening demand is the new vehicular emissions scheme (VES) introduced in July, said Mr Neo. The VES hands out tax rebates or surcharges based on a vehicle's emissions. The Straits Times reported in September that only about 15 per cent of new cars registered qualified for rebates under the new scheme.

"Popular cars that got a $10,000 rebate under the previous scheme now have a $10,000 surcharge," said Mr Neo.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Cosco-PSA joint venture terminal to add two new berths

Ghosn custody extended as crisis deepens at Nissan

Japan says ready to work for stability of Nissan-Renault alliance

Mumbai port under probe after PSA complaint: sources

Renault and Nissan lurch towards war

Key players in Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's downfall

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
5 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

file72uk26z0q0g81zhtm4n.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc72uze55pgfs2h1o4c5a_doc72uynxodp3r1e0nhr69l.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore and Kazakhstan sign bilateral investment treaty

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening