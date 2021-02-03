 COE prices mostly down, but premiums for commerical vehicles continue to climb, Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

COE prices mostly down, but premiums for commerical vehicles continue to climb

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:19 PM

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 3) but premiums for commercial vehicles continued to climb, closing at yet another high.
[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 3) but premiums for commercial vehicles continued to climb, closing at yet another high.

The COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, and in the open category, fell by the biggest margins.

The premium for larger cars finished at S$46,790, down from S$50,100, while the premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly used for bigger cars, fell to S$49,778 from S$51,900 two weeks ago.

The premium for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$42,000, down from S$43,501.

The motorcycle premium also ended lower at S$7,506, a dip from S$7,589 at the previous tender.

Meanwhile, the COE price for commercial vehicles bucked the downward trend, ending at S$45,001.

This was higher than the S$40,999 premium at the end of the Jan 21 exercise, and the highest price recorded for the category in two years.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

