COE prices slide across all categories

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices across all five categories fell at the close of the latest bidding exercise on Sept 5.
Singapore

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices across all five categories fell at the close of the latest bidding exercise on Sept 5.

For smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, COE premiums finished at S$30,209, down about 5.6 per cent from S$31,997.

Nicholas Wong,

