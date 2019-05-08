You are here

COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 4:52 PM

Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly mixed at the latest tender Wednesday (May 8), but bidding showed signs of losing steam on the back of continued weakness in the retail market.
[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly mixed at the latest tender Wednesday (May 8), but bidding showed signs of losing steam on the back of continued weakness in the retail market.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $36,704, up from $33,199 three weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $48,010, up from $48,000 previously.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $52,502, up from $52,410.

Commercial vehicle COE closed at $28,559, down from $32,001. Motorcycle premium finished at $3,352, down from $3,452 previously.

Market voices on:

The latest exercise was the first for the May-July quota, which is slightly smaller overall than the previous three-month quota.

But individually, the car COE quota sees the biggest shrinkage, while the commercial vehicle and motorcycle quotas see an expanded supply.

