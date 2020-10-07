You are here

Home > Transport

COEs end mixed, with commercial vehicle premium at highest in over two years

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 4:25 PM

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed at the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 7), as bidding eased after almost three months of unabated rises.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$36,534, down from S$38,504 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at S$40,690, down from S$40,989.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at S$40,301, down from S$41,001.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at S$33,089, its highest since May 2018, and up from the previous price of S$28,589.

Motorcycle premium finished at S$7,451, up from S$7,331.

SEE ALSO

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Dealers said the rush to clear stock of older commercial vehicle models before a new emission scheme kicks in next year has been driving up COE for goods vehicles and buses.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

Trump urges Congress to provide US$25b bailout for US airlines

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

With no federal aid, Southwest Airlines seeks pay cuts

Taking stock of 2020, and challenges ahead

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 05:00 PM
Transport

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines wants to create a low-cost carrier network with three of its discount carriers to tap leisure...

Oct 7, 2020 05:00 PM
Transport

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines wants to create a low-cost carrier network with three of its discount carriers to tap leisure...

Oct 7, 2020 04:31 PM
Consumer

Italy's Ferrero group agrees to buy Fox's Biscuits: source

[MILAN] Nutella-maker Ferrero has reached a deal to buy Fox's Biscuits from British 2 Sisters Food Group, a source...

Oct 7, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with more gains Wednesday after Donald Trump called off stimulus talks in the...

Oct 7, 2020 04:26 PM
Government & Economy

Japan budget requests hit record of US$997b, fuelled by pandemic spending

[TOKYO] Japan's ministries have asked for a record US$997 billion in initial budget for the next fiscal year, the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore plans Air Travel Bubbles for general travellers to revive Changi air hub

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for