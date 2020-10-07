COEs end mixed, with commercial vehicle premium at highest in over two years

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed at the latest tender Wednesday (Oct 7), as bidding eased after almost three months of unabated rises.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$36,534, down from S$38,504 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at S$40,690, down from S$40,989.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at S$40,301, down from S$41,001.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at S$33,089, its highest since May 2018, and up from the previous price of S$28,589.

Motorcycle premium finished at S$7,451, up from S$7,331.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Dealers said the rush to clear stock of older commercial vehicle models before a new emission scheme kicks in next year has been driving up COE for goods vehicles and buses.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool