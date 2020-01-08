You are here

COEs rise on eve of motor show

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 4:50 PM

Certificates of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across the board at the latest tender Wednesday on the eve of the Singapore Motorshow.
Premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at S$35,320, up from S$32,889. The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$37,109, up from S$36,000.

The Open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, finished at S$38,000, up from S$37,989.

Commercial COE prices closed at S$24,402, up from S$23,200. Motorcycle premiums finished at S$3,989, up from S$3,658.

COE premiums had been on the downtrend since November, but motor industry players expect the annual Singapore Motorshow, which kicks off Thursday, to whip up buying interest.

