You are here

Home > Transport

Construction work on HS2 rail project can begin, says Britain

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN has given the green light for companies to start putting spades in the ground to build a new high speed rail line, saying that work could proceed in line with coronavirus safety guidelines despite the national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in February that the line, known as HS2 which connects London to northern England, would go ahead.

The government on Wednesday issued formal notification to the companies tasked with construction, allowing them to start work and providing them and their suppliers with business at a time when the pandemic has caused the economy to grind to a halt.

"This next step provides thousands of construction workers and businesses across the country with certainty at a time when they need it, and means that work can truly begin," HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson said.

SEE ALSO

Airbnb to restrict bookings on its platform in Britain

Companies with HS2 contracts include Skanska Construction UK , Costain, Sir Robert McAlpine, Eiffage Genie Civil, Kier, Balfour Beatty and Vinci.

Companies will need to follow Public Health England's guidance on social distancing at construction sites during the coronavirus outbreak, the Department for Transport said in its statement.

Some preparatory work for HS2 has already started, such as clearing land and demolishing buildings, but to date, no tracks have been laid.

In approving HS2, Mr Johnson defied critics who said it was overbudget and not necessary, showing his willingness to invest in infrastructure.

He said that HS2 would slash journey times and add capacity to Britain's crowded rail network, and help with his plan to "level up" the country by investing in transport links outside London. REUTERS

Transport

Trouble makes port call at Singapore's giant oil trader Hin Leong

Taiwan virus aid sparks calls to rename China Airlines

Chinese airlines report 33.62b yuan loss in Q1 as virus erodes travel demand

Singapore Airlines shareholders to vote on mammoth cash call at April 30 virtual EGM

Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam

Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 05:48 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

[LONDON] European shares closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally as the first batch of...

Apr 16, 2020 12:16 AM
Technology

Apple launches new cheap iPhone to boost sales ahead of 5G model

[CUPERTINO] Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE, its first low-cost smartphone in four years, seeking to boost sales...

Apr 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren becomes latest rival to endorse Biden for president

[WASHINGTON] Former White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her onetime rival Joe Biden, becoming...

Apr 15, 2020 11:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to set aside up to S$13.7m in relief for tenants in Singapore

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust will set aside up to S$13.7 million to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on its tenants in...

Apr 15, 2020 11:33 PM
Banking & Finance

G20 agrees to temporary debt standstill for poorest countries

[WASHINGTON] The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.