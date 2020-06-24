You are here

Contactless self-check temperature kiosks to be rolled out at 70 bus interchanges and MRT stations

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 6:57 PM

Contactless kiosks that allow users to take their own temperature within two seconds are being rolled out at busy bus interchanges and MRT stations.
[SINGAPORE] Contactless kiosks that allow users to take their own temperature within two seconds are being rolled out at busy bus interchanges and MRT stations.

They are a part of a SG United initiative to encourage people to monitor their temperature regularly, said the Ministry of...

