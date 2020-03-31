You are here

Home > Transport

Coronavirus could force GM to delay its redesigned 2021 SUVs

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 11:55 AM

nz_gm_310350.jpg
General Motors told suppliers on Monday it is postponing work on at least half a dozen future models to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic and suggested it could delay the planned launch in late April of its highly profitable large sport utility vehicles.
PHOTO: AFP

[DETROIT] General Motors told suppliers on Monday it is postponing work on at least half a dozen future models to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic and suggested it could delay the planned launch in late April of its highly profitable large sport utility vehicles.

GM previously told suppliers that it planned to begin production in late April of the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs at its Arlington, Texas, plant after winding up production of the outgoing models this week, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

A GM spokesman reiterated on Monday what the automaker had said last week - that the situation with its US plants was "fluid" and that the automaker would "continue to evaluate" whether and when to reopen those plants on a week-by-week basis, with "employee safety" guiding that decision.

The big SUVs are among GM's most profitable vehicles.

In an email to suppliers viewed by Reuters and confirmed as authentic by GM, the automaker also said it was suspending development work on six future vehicle programs, including updates of the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain, Cadillac XT4, Bolt EV, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

SEE ALSO

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

GM said preproduction work on those programs would be pushed back to calendar year 2021, with most of the updated vehicles scheduled to be launched as 2022 models.

GM last week told employees and suppliers it was delaying work on some future vehicles while pushing ahead with near-term models such as its redesigned full-size SUVs and the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Cruise Origin, as well as its new Ultium battery system.

GM said previously that it was closing most of its US plants indefinitely.

In its Monday email, GM asked suppliers to stop work on all pre-production tooling and pre-production parts manufacturing, but also not to dispose of any tooling or materials.

In separate emails to suppliers, GM said it planned to run out production this week of the outgoing Escalade, Yukon, Tahoe and Suburban SUVs in preparation for the launch of the redesigned 2021 models.

GM told Reuters it had solicited volunteers from its workforce to finish the build-out of the current SUVs on a single shift in Arlington. In addition, GM is installing more safeguards in the plant to help protect workers, including thermal temperature scanning and additional personal protective equipment.

The work is expected to be completed in a week.

 

REUTERS

Transport

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

Rates at most ERP gantries to fall from Apr 6 amid fewer cars on roads: LTA

Airlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year

Oil traders hustle for tankers to divert US crude to Asia

Virgin Australia in talks with government about support for airline industry

Ford, General Electric to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 12:09 PM
Transport

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

[NEW YORK] David Geffen's picture-perfect self-seclusion is highlighting ugly divisions in the age of the...

Mar 31, 2020 12:01 PM
Companies & Markets

TPG launches first commercial product in Singapore, while MyRepublic raises data caps

AUSTRALIA-LISTED TPG Telecom is no longer accepting new sign-ups for its free trial services in Singapore, as it...

Mar 31, 2020 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Free cooking gas for poor during lockdown set to push up India's imports

[NEW DELHI] India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports are set to surge in the June quarter as a move to provide...

Mar 31, 2020 11:41 AM
Transport

Rates at most ERP gantries to fall from Apr 6 amid fewer cars on roads: LTA

ELECTRONIC road pricing (ERP) at 96 per cent of gantries in Singapore will be reduced from April 6, as fewer cars...

Mar 31, 2020 11:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto to scale back New Zealand aluminium smelter ops on Covid-19

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto Ltd will close one of the aluminium production lines at its smelter in Tiwai, New Zealand, to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.