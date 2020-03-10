Coronavirus shock-tests airline industry's cash 'fortress'

The industry likely has enough cash to tide it through the crisis till May. The question is when travel trends will return to normal.

Dallas

BACK in September 2017, Doug Parker, the chief executive of American Airlines Group Inc, predicted clear financial skies ahead for the world's largest carrier.

"I don't think we're ever going to lose money again," he said during an investor gathering. "We have an industry that's going to be profitable in good and bad times."

His counterpart at Delta Air Lines Inc, Ed Bastian, expressed similar optimism. Airlines, like most major companies, game out extreme financial shocks so they are set for the worst.

A few years after Mr Parker's comment, the industry is testing the accuracy of those drills against the coronavirus epidemic, one of the "black swans" that figure in their war-gaming, along with terrorist attacks and regional conflicts.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

What US carriers first saw as largely Asia's problem has quickly spread to America. Faulty virus tests and weeks of delay by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have left Americans uncertain as to the pathogen's scope. Now they are starting to shun domestic air travel because planes, deservedly or not, have become medically suspect.

United Airlines Holdings Inc, for example, will make capacity reductions given the demand falloff; Southwest Airlines Co says it will slash first-quarter revenue by as much as US$300 million, and that it will probably have to suspend some flights.

It is expected that other US carriers will cut flight schedules and adopt cash-saving measures if people continue to stay grounded.

Airlines are bearing the brunt of a Sept 11-style customer panic, Southwest chief executive officer Gary Kelly said, calling it a "gut punch" to the industry. The deepest blow has come from business travellers - companies are barring travel, and conferences and trade shows are cancelled or postponed. Corporate demand will contract by 30 per cent in March and April, Cowen & Co analysts forecast.

Covid-19 fears have also begun to appear in airport hotel occupancy data, with an almost 4 per cent decline the week of Feb 24-March 2, lodging research firm STR said.

Cowen analyst Helane Becker wrote in a client note last Friday: "The million dollar question is when will travel trends return to normal?" With Asia carriers already in trouble following the viral outbreak in China, last week seemed like Europe's turn.

Deutsche Lufthansa said it was prepared to cut as much as half its capacity; on Sunday, it sought government support. Italy's Alitalia SpA, already in creditor protection, faces spiking infection rates at home.

But there is good news for the US airline industry. Since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the industry has been deeply transformed: Executives have built up their defences with strong balance sheets, reorganised business models and developed tools to ride out tough times.

These measures include a broad industry shift from aircraft leasing to ownership, which limits rent payments and makes it easier to park unneeded planes; billions of dollars in reserves; more valuable loyalty programmes; and the ability to borrow at lower terms owing to robust balance sheets and low interest rates.

The airlines have also become much more sophisticated about revenue-management, with forecasts and data about customer behaviour.

Plummeting oil prices are certainly welcome, too.

Nevertheless, carrier resilience is likely to be tested far more in the second quarter than the first, given that January and February were mostly routine business months, said Bond Angle analyst Vicki Bryan.

One unknown is how much the virus will spread in the US, and if it forces the authorities to close public amenities, she said.

Mark Powers, a Tulane University business professor and former chief financial officer at JetBlue and Etihad Airways PJSC, said the airline industry learned some hard lessons in the years after the Great Recession - and has acted accordingly.

"The real question is how the fall-off of demand aligns with the flexibility in their fleet," he said.

Cash is of course the ultimate buffer in lean times, and the airlines have stashed a lot of it away. Low-cost airlines have 16 per cent to 28 per cent of their annual revenues in cash; larger, full-service carriers average below 10 per cent, noted Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson.

The industry likely has adequate liquidity to carry it through the coronavirus crisis until May, Mr Ferguson said. If the peak summer travel season appears threatened, however, airlines will adopt more drastic measures to chop expenses, such as imposing early retirement for some aircraft.

As ticket sales continue to dwindle while fixed costs remain, airlines will likely re-examine which aircraft to ground. Leased aircraft are the hardest to park, given their rent expense, as "leasing companies expect you to pay every month regardless of who is sick", said an ICF analyst.

But US carriers have been favouring ownership in recent years. The three biggest airlines lease only 34 of the 494 wide-body jets in their fleets, says ICF data. BLOOMBERG