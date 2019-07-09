You are here

Home > Transport

Credit Suisse hires Ford’s Heyer to lead auto tech banking

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 3:00 PM

file751076xqsv9335h39xp (1).jpg
Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Joe Heyer from Ford Motor Co to oversee investment banking in the automotive technology sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Joe Heyer from Ford Motor Co to oversee investment banking in the automotive technology sector.

Mr Heyer's coverage area will include autonomous vehicles, components and software, the bank said Monday in a memo that was confirmed by a spokesman. He will report to David Wah, the global head of technology, and will also partner with the global industrials group, according to the memo.

The newly created role at the bank reflects how technology has been upending almost every corner of the auto industry. Electric-car makers led by Tesla Inc. are taking market share from traditional players, while newly public ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. are changing how people get around in cities.

These industry shifts have led to deals such as chipmaker Intel Corp. agreeing to buy automotive sensor company Mobileye NV for US$15.3 billion in 2017 and Amazon.com Inc. leading a US$700 million funding round in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive LLC this year. Ford also invested US$500 million in the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The rapid advances in transportation made possible by innovation across hardware and software have implications for a wide array of industrial and consumer markets," Mr Wah said in the memo.

Ford, Guggenheim

Mr Heyer was previously an executive director and head of business development at Ford. He had been at the automaker since 2015. Before that, he was a managing director at Guggenheim Partners.

He is set to start at Credit Suisse in New York next month as a managing director.

"He has done some great work for Ford," said T R Reid, a spokesman for the automaker. "We wish him nothing but the best at Credit Suisse."

Mr Heyer and a representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse was one of the lead underwriters of Lyft's initial public offering in March. The Swiss bank ranks fourth in league tables for global technology deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

 

BLOOMBERG

Transport

New Zealand proposes discounts for cleaner cars, slaps new fee on gas guzzlers

Airbus, Boeing indicate they may pull out of Canada fighter jet race: sources

British Airways faces record £183.4m fine over data theft

Boeing's 737 Max loses first customer as Flyadeal turns to Airbus

Two big UK utilities pledge to adopt all-electric fleets

Police crack down on drunken Danes riding electric scooters

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
2 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
3 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

Temasek.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare's chairman in Chinese police custody

Techpoint.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening