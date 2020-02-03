Cruise ships to ban recent China visitors: global industry body

You are here

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Cruise lines worldwide will deny boarding to passengers and crew who have recently travelled to China, the global Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said Monday, as fears grow over the deadly new coronavirus.

"CLIA Members have suspended crew movements from mainland China and will deny boarding to any individual, whether guest or crew, who has travelled from or through mainland China within the previous 14 days," the body's Hamburg office said in a statement.

CLIA represents the world's best-known cruise lines, including TUI, AIDA, MSC and Carnival Cruises.

