You are here

Home > Transport

Daimler asked to recall hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles

Sat, Oct 12, 2019 - 7:09 AM

nz_diamler_121038.jpg
Germany's federal transport authority KBA has ordered Daimler to recall hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles for breaking emissions rules, the auto giant said Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Germany's federal transport authority KBA has ordered Daimler to recall hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles for breaking emissions rules, the auto giant said Friday.

"We estimate that the recall will concern a six-digit figure," it said, adding that it will "cooperate with the authorities".

The KBA has ordered the recall of successive waves of Daimler vehicles in recent years as it has uncovered excessive emissions but the company has always contested involvement in the so-called "dieselgate" scandal that broke in 2015.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Boeing's board separates CEO, chairman roles

Renault ousts CEO in post Ghosn-era reset

Aviation experts blast FAA over 737 MAX redesign approval

Renault ousts CEO in post Ghosn-era reset

Renault board meets to turn page on Ghosn era

US sanctions hit global oil fleet as traders shun nearly 300 tankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly