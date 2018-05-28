You are here

Home > Transport

Daimler 'facing scrutiny over 120,000 Vito, C-Class diesel vehicles'

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

DAIMLER faces an investigation of 40,000 diesel Vito vans and 80,000 C-Class model cars for possible illicit software that allowed the vehicles to emit excess pollution without detection, Bild am Sonntag reported, without citing any sources.

Daimler has submitted a software update for the engines for regulatory approval, the German weekly paper said on Sunday.

The report comes after the German motor authority KBA last week ordered Daimler to recall around 6,300 Vito vans that were fitted with 1.6 litre diesel Euro-6 engines globally because of engine control features to reduce exhaust emissions, which KBA said breached regulations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The carmaker reiterated that it was cooperating fully with KBA but would appeal against the Vito recall decision and fight it in court, if necessary.

German transport minister Andreas Scheuer has summoned Daimler chief executive Dieter Zetsche to a meeting at the ministry scheduled for Monday to discuss the Vito recall.

The daily Bild reported on Friday that Daimler also faces a recall order for more than 600,000 diesel-engine vehicles including C-Class and G-Class models.

Since rival Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating US emissions tests, German carmakers including VW, Daimler and BMW have faced a backlash against diesel technology in which they have invested billions of euros. REUTERS

Transport

Mencast looks to free up space, raise cash

Boeing sends troubleshooter to Rolls-Royce amid 787 woes

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Audi CEO says diesel crisis not over and vows to stay on - report

Daimler in talks with German authorities over diesel issues

Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
5 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

May 28, 2018
Technology

DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening