Daimler to invest 600m euros to expand South African plant

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 9:16 PM

Daimler is investing 600 million euros (S$954.3 million) to expand its factory in East London, South Africa, the carmaker said on Tuesday, adding that the next generation of its C-class model would also be made there.
The expansion will include new paint and body shops, an upgrade of the assembly shop and new logistics warehouses, Daimler said, adding these new facilities would take up about 100,000 square metres.

