You are here

Home > Transport

Daimler will pull Smart mini-cars out of United States, Canada

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 6:47 AM

BP_smart_300419_19.jpg
The tiny, two-person Smart cars once pitched as the next big thing in urban mobility will be discontinued in the United States and Canada at the end of the current model year, German automaker Daimler AG said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DETROIT] The tiny, two-person Smart cars once pitched as the next big thing in urban mobility will be discontinued in the United States and Canada at the end of the current model year, German automaker Daimler AG said on Monday.

Smart cars, with their unique styling and ability to fit in half a parking space, found an audience in densely populated US and Canadian cities. But that audience was small and rapidly declining. Smart reported just 90 cars sold in the United States during March, down 18 per cent from the year before.

US sales of a wide range of small cars have collapsed over the past several years as relatively cheap petrol and a strong economy have encouraged consumers to buy larger trucks and sport utility vehicles.

The Smart brand's electric cars offered just 93km of driving range. Competing models such as the "mid-range" Tesla Model 3, with an estimated range of 264 miles, offered more range and more room for passengers and cargo. The range figures are from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand, in a statement, cited "a number of factors" for the decision to end Smart's run in the United States and Canada, "including a declining micro-car market in the US and Canada, combined with high homologation costs for a low volume model." Homologation refers to the changes required to bring the European-designed Smart in line with US regulations.

Daimler ended sales of petrol-fueled Smart cars in 2017.

Mercedes plans to bring new, larger electric vehicles to the United States, starting with the launch of the EQC sport utility next year. Those vehicles will help Mercedes meet zero emission vehicle quotas in California and other states.

Mercedes dealers will still offer parts and repairs for Smart cars, the company said.

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing wins confidence of shareholders, prepares for key 737 Max test flight

Scoot to scrap flights to 4 cities, braces for slower growth

Fiat Chrysler CEO certain that the company can survive tech disruption

FAA considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year: source

Jaguar testing 'smart wallet' tech to reward helpful drivers with cryptocurrency

Gulf Air, Etihad in talks to deepen partnership

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

lwx_no signboard_300419_3.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shares dive on news of share buyback probe

Apr 30, 2019
Real Estate

KBS Prime US Reit plans up to US$705 million IPO in June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening