Delta, British Airways to require negative virus tests for flights to New York

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_airport_221228.jpg
Passengers flying from Britain to New York with British Airways or Delta will have to first test negative for coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Passengers flying from Britain to New York with British Airways or Delta will have to first test negative for coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

The airlines agreed to the measures over growing concerns about the fast-spreading variant of Covid-19...

