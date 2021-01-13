You are here

Home > Transport

DHL owner Deutsche Post boosts profit as virus spurs demand

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 7:56 PM

file7dki06tmvd5l4j8dizt.jpg
Deutsche Post reported record earnings as its DHL express-delivery arm benefited from a surge in home shopping spurred by the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Deutsche Post reported record earnings as its DHL express-delivery arm benefited from a surge in home shopping spurred by the coronavirus crisis.

Earnings before interest and taxes jumped per cent to 4.84 billion euros (S$7.8 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts and prompting Deutsche Post to predict further gains in profit this year and next.

"We had the perfect finish to the year," chief financial officer Melanie Kreis said on a call with reporters, adding that record cash flow will enable the company to invest more for future growth.

A shift toward online purchases has accelerated during the pandemic as people are forced to stay home and many shops close or go bust. Demand was strongest before Christmas as consumers were caught out by renewed lockdowns, while businesses are also sending more goods and documents, the German company said.

"Better earnings should be here for a while," Sanford Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said in a note, label[ing the group's express and German parcels businesses "star segments." Deutsche Post shares gained 2.4 per cent to 42.82 euros as of 10.21 am in Frankfurt on Wednesday, extending a 12-month advance to 27 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A lack of airline belly space following a near grounding of passenger flights will continue this year, according to chief executive officer Frank Appel. That gives Deutsche Post an edge as it has both an express delivery service with a fleet of more than 260 cargo planes and is a freight forwarder, with both units benefiting from synergies between their operations.

The good results led the company to announce a new order for eight Boeing 777 freighters worth more than US$2.8 billion at list prices. Coupled with a previous order, that means the company will take delivery of four new 777F aircraft this year and a further four in both 2022 and 2023. The company has an option to add a further four after that.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Singapore container throughput dips 0.9% in 2020, with port staying open amid pandemic

iPhone assembler Foxconn sets up auto arm as Apple car looms

AirAsia's digital platform eyes more airline partnerships

Fewer COEs in Feb-April quota

Indonesia divers search for crashed plane's second black box

Global investors call for end to seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 07:43 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical Specialists reports H1 net profit of S$5m, buoyed by fair-value gain

CATALIST-LISTED HC Surgical Specialists more than doubled its earnings in the first half-year, buoyed by a fair-...

Jan 13, 2021 07:39 PM
Government & Economy

Japan expands state of emergency

[TOKYO] Japan expanded a state of emergency declared for the Tokyo area last week to seven more prefectures on...

Jan 13, 2021 07:31 PM
Banking & Finance

EU watchdog says some banks trying to circumvent rules after Brexit

[LONDON] Some banks outside the European Union are trying to circumvent rules on offering investment services to...

Jan 13, 2021 07:19 PM
Wealth & Investing

Social element of ESG growing in importance, impact on returns

MARKET returns are stronger for companies with better social practices, and the difference has grown more pronounced...

Jan 13, 2021 06:58 PM
Companies & Markets

GL posts H1 net loss of US$19.8m as Covid-19 pandemic closes British hotels

MAINBOARD-LISTED hotel operator GL sank into the red in its first half-year, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Taiwan central bank seeks 'moral persuasion' to slow currency surge: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for