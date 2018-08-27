You are here

Didi suspends Hitch ride-hailing service after female passenger raped and killed

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S largest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is suspending its Hitch services nationwide, the company said in a statement on Sunday, a day after police said a ride-sharing passenger in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou was raped and killed by a driver.

Didi Chuxing, the biggest ride-sharing firm globally by number of trips, said it was sorry that the carpooling service would be suspended from Aug 27 due to "disappointing mistakes" while the company re-evaluated the product's business model.

The suspected murder of the 20-year-old woman, who Wenzhou police identified only with the surname Zhao, is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have fuelled safety concerns about the service.

Ms Zhao got into a Hitch carpool vehicle at 1pm on Friday, and sent a message to a friend at around 2pm seeking help before losing contact, according to a local police statement.

A 27-year-old driver named Zhong was detained at about 4am on Saturday and confessed to raping and killing the passenger, the statement said, adding that the victim's body had been recovered and an investigation was continuing.

Didi said on Sunday that the suspect has no prior criminal record, had provided authentic documentation and passed a facial recognition test before starting work. However, the company said on Saturday that there was a prior complaint made against the driver on Thursday by a passenger who alleged the driver drove to a remote place and then followed the passenger after exiting the vehicle.

"The incident shows the many deficiencies with our customer service processes, especially the failure to act swiftly on the previous passenger's complaint and the cumbersome and rigid process of information sharing with the police," the company said. REUTERS

